Jan. 26, 1942—Feb. 14, 2023

LAKE CITY, FL—Nellie Fuller, 81, of Lake City, FL passed away unexpectedly February 14, 2023 at North Florida Hospital in Gainesville, FL following a brief illness.

Nellie was born in Vesper, WI to John and Minnie Halbersma on January 26, 1942.

She was married to Gordon Fuller on August 7, 1965.

Nellie is survived by her husband of 57 years Gordon, of Lake City, FL; her two children: Kevin Fuller (Sara) of Montello, WI and Linda Lang (Justin) of Lake City, FL; she is also survived by six grandchildren, including: Jordan Lehman (Samantha) of Tavares, FL, Amber Grondin (Kyle) of McKinney, TX, Kiana Fuller of Verona, WI, Braeden Lehman (Jamie Wilkins) of Portsmouth, VA, Shaylee Fuller (Caleb Lauersdorf) of Rio, WI, and Riley Lang, currently of St. Petersburg, FL. Nellie is also survived by her first great-grandchild, Logan Lehman (Jordan and Samantha). Other survivors include siblings: Louis Halbersma (Virginia) of Vesper, WI, Marie Devries (Frank) of Randolph, WI, and Jake Halbersma (Alice) of Vesper, WI. A host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive, as well as her beloved dog, Sadie.

Nellie was preceded in passing by her parents, John and Minnie Halbersma, two sisters: Elizabeth Dykstra and Lena Jansen, as well as two brothers-in-law: Burleigh and Roger Fuller, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Haberman.

In addition to spending time with family and walking her dog, Nellie loved doing odd jobs to help neighbors and friends. She was ever-dependable and loyal, with a deep love for her family, grandkids, and great-grandson. Nellie always enjoyed spending time worshiping with her church family and singing in the choir at Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Lake City, FL.

Per Nellie’s wishes, visitation at the Randolph Community Funeral Home in Randolph, WI, is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, as well as graveside services and burial at the Randolph Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. the same day, will be limited to immediate and extended family only.

