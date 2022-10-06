March 27, 1934—Oct. 4, 2022

PORTAGE—Nelly May (Bitney) Thiessen, age 88, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Nelly was born March 27, 1934, the daughter of Mildred (Hibner) Bitney and Lyle Bitney. Nelly was a dedicated mother. She loved her children and grandchildren and would often spend time outdoors camping and fishing with them.

It was always a surprise to see a woman who looked like a beauty queen, yet she wasn’t afraid to get dirty putting worms on hooks or cleaning fish for her grandkids. When it came time to cook those fish, Nelly’s skills in the kitchen were second to none. Every meal she prepared was from the heart and she ALWAYS made sure you had dessert. You could not just stop by to say “Hi” without being fed like a king.

Nelly was an expert crocheter and made everything from blankets to toys and even intricate Barbie doll clothes for her grandkids. Her tatting skills were top-notch, and her doilies have become treasured heirlooms. Our Christmas Trees are not complete without being topped by one of Nelly’s beautiful Angels.

Nelly was very rooted in traditions and loved to give Hallmark Christmas Ornaments to all of her family members every year. She took great care in choosing an ornament to fit the recipient’s personality and those are all things that will remind us how much she loved us.

She is survived by her four children: Dale (Linda) Thiessen of Wausau, Danny (Amy) Thiessen of Lake Mills, Vickie (Steve) Stine of Poynette, and Bonnie (Bret) Esse of Montello; seven grandchildren: Richard Williamson of Arlington, Angie (Corey) Erickson of Pardeeville, Dawn (Wayde) Kreager, of Wausau, Melisa (Jason) Soldner of Pardeeville, Bridget (Eric) Lammers of Brandon, Brook Harshman of Portage, Craig (Kim) Thiessen of Wausau; fourteen great-grandchildren: Kristen Williamson, Jackson Williamson, Courtney Erickson, Samantha Erickson, Alishya Kreager, Katlyn Eckstein, Hailey Soldner, Becca Lammers, Madisen Starker, Kennedy Starker, Leona Lammers, Henry Lammers, Kinsley Thiessen and McKenna Thiessen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Lyle Bitney, her sister and brother-in-law Rose and Cal Tomlinson and her beloved son David Thiessen.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, the Staff at Our House Senior Living, and a special Thank You to D. Kling at UW Health, for the remarkable care they gave to Nelly.

The Kratz funeral home will be assisting the family. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com). Visitation to be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at Kratz Funeral Home, 302 E. Conant Street, Portage WI.