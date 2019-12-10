WISCONSIN DELLS - Nelly Platt, age 48, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019, at her home.
Nelly Gene Platt was born on July 20, 1971, in Park Ridge, Ill., the daughter of Eugene and Heide (Oergel) Sidorewicz. She was raised in Mt. Prospect, Ill., where she helped run her family’s bakery. She attended Prospect High School for her teenage years and graduated as an Honor Student from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1993, with a Bachelors Degree of Business Administration-Marketing. Nelly gave birth to her first two children, Adelle and Ethan. Several years later, Nelly moved to Wisconsin Dells and married Mark Platt on December 17, 2011. She gave birth to her third child, Mark II. Nelly worked as a Special Education Teaching Assistant at Spring Hill Elementary and Middle School and quickly graduated to be the School District of Wisconsin Dells Pupil Services and Special Education Administrative Assistant. For enjoyment, Nelly was experienced in both snow skiing and water skiing. Her travels also led her to love scuba diving. She was very skilled in cooking and enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays with her family.
Nelly is survived by her mother, Heide Oergel of Wisconsin Dells, Wis; husband, Mark Platt of Wisconsin Dells, Wis; daughter, Adelle Gutzmer of Mt. Prospect, Ill.; sons, Ethan Gutzmer and Mark Platt II, both of Wisconsin Dells Wis.; sister, Ivy (Dean) Solberg of Lakewood, Ill.; niece and nephew, Haley and Reid Solberg, both of Lakewood, Ill. She was preceded in death by her father.
You have free articles remaining.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tues., Dec. 10, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)