Nelly Platt, 48, Wisconsin Dells

We sincerely thank our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy shown to us on the sudden and unexpected death of Nelly Platt.
To all who supported us with cooking, flowers, cards, compassion and everyone who attended her funeral service, we thank you. You will be remembered.
Special thanks to Todd and Shari Nelson Family and their staff, for the extraordinary graciousness and service at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club.
