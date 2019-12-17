Nelly Platt, 48, Wisconsin Dells

We sincerely thank our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy shown to us on the sudden and unexpected death of Nelly Platt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To all who supported us with cooking, flowers, cards, compassion and everyone who attended her funeral service, we thank you. You will be remembered.

Special thanks to Todd and Shari Nelson Family and their staff, for the extraordinary graciousness and service at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club.