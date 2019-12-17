Nelly Platt, 48, Wisconsin Dells
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Nelly Platt, 48, Wisconsin Dells

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Platt, Nelly

Nelly Platt

We sincerely thank our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy shown to us on the sudden and unexpected death of Nelly Platt.

To all who supported us with cooking, flowers, cards, compassion and everyone who attended her funeral service, we thank you. You will be remembered.

Special thanks to Todd and Shari Nelson Family and their staff, for the extraordinary graciousness and service at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News