Nelsestuen, Judith Ann "Judy" (Haskins)

TUCSON, Ariz. - A memorial service for Judith Ann "Judy" (Haskins) Nelsestuen, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Baraboo, Wis., who passed away on April 14, 2020, will be held at 1:30 p.m., June 27, 2020, at the WEST BARABOO CHURCH OF GOD, West Baraboo, Wis. Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. Her obituary was previously published in the Baraboo New Republic on April 25, 2020.