Nelson, Carol Doris

PARDEEVILLE - Carol Doris Nelson, 92, of Pardeeville, joined our Lord and Savior on Jan. 6, 2021. Carol was born June 8, 1928, in the Town of Lewiston, Columbia County, the daughter of Henry and Eleanore Wilhemhler Wakershauser Dryer.
She was united in marriage to Henry Nelson on Dec. 2, 1950. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 1998. Carol worked at the Columbia County Health Care Center for 22 years in the housekeeping department. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, volunteered at Helping Hands, and at Columbia County Health Care. She most enjoyed volunteering her time at the St. John's Lutheran School, working with and serving the children.
Carol enjoyed cheering for the Packers and Badgers teams and was also an avid Brewers fan. She relished pheasant hunting, golfing, bowling, gardening, and any active card game, especially euchre. Her fondest memories were of the trip to Norway with husband, Henry, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Marian Nelson.
She is survived by her three sons, Paul (Ginger) Nelson of Pardeeville, James (Maria) Nelson of Pardeeville and Russell (Tami) Nelson of Montello; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Nelson, Erin Rohrbeck, Lincoln Nelson, Noah Nelson, Matt Nelson, Shane Nelson, Brian Nelson and Jason Nelson; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rose Dreyer of Portage; and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, and four sisters.
Private funeral service will be held for Carol with social distancing and masks at Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville, with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Portage. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. The family extends our most respectful gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare and their wonderful and caring staff for Carol's end-of-life care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service of Pardeeville is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)