Nelson, Carol Doris

PARDEEVILLE - Carol Doris Nelson, 92, of Pardeeville, joined our Lord and Savior on Jan. 6, 2021. Carol was born June 8, 1928, in the Town of Lewiston, Columbia County, the daughter of Henry and Eleanore Wilhemhler Wakershauser Dryer.

She was united in marriage to Henry Nelson on Dec. 2, 1950. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 1998. Carol worked at the Columbia County Health Care Center for 22 years in the housekeeping department. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, volunteered at Helping Hands, and at Columbia County Health Care. She most enjoyed volunteering her time at the St. John's Lutheran School, working with and serving the children.

Carol enjoyed cheering for the Packers and Badgers teams and was also an avid Brewers fan. She relished pheasant hunting, golfing, bowling, gardening, and any active card game, especially euchre. Her fondest memories were of the trip to Norway with husband, Henry, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Marian Nelson.