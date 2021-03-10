Nelson, Charles Henry "Chuck"

Chuck was born Aug. 15, 1939, the favorite son of Henry and Elsie Nelson in Chicago before moving to New Lisbon, Wis. After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hancock and USS Kitty Hawk. After his honorable service, he met his wife, Mary Jo (McKewin) Nelson. They married April 24, 1965, and moved to Green Bay, where they raised two daughters: Terri (Frank) Hanold and Tammi (Kurt) Rozek. He owned and operated Able Sewer Service until his retirement. Chuck needed to stay busy so he decided to do fun jobs in retirement, such as delivering pizza for his daughter at Happy Joe’s, being a courier for Nicolet Bank and Bay Title, along with others; he just loved socializing and meeting new people.