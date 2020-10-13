Nelson, David

David was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Melvin and Verle (Vanderhoef) Nelson. On Oct. 11, 1975, he married Shirley Templin. They farmed in Marshall, Wis., for several years, where they raised four children, eventually moving to Osseo, Wis., and then Grayslake, Ill., where he worked as a facilities manager in area hospitals and nursing homes. After they became avid campers, he purchased the Osseo Camping Resort, which they ran for 12 years. During this time, he also worked for ProClean and developed a division focused on janitorial and maintenance within school districts. Following the growth of this part of the company, he purchased the school division and changed the name to Dashir Management Services.