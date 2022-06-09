Oct. 20, 1927—Aug. 19, 2021

NAPLES, FL—Nelson E. Euler, son of Edwin Euler and Hilda (Turk) Euler, passed away August 19, 2021.

Originally from Lowell, WI, he served as a Merchant Marine and after leaving the Merchant Marine began a career at the U.S. Post Office.

Nelson married Joan Frye on August 31, 1957, and made their home in Columbus, WI. They shared a love of boating, including multiple family trips down the Mississippi, the Fox River, and golfing.

Nelson was a member of the Oshkosh Ice Yacht Club and a member of the Columbus Sportsman’s Club.

Nelson and Joan started visiting Naples in 1980 and they became full time residents of Florida in 1992. In addition to his love of boating, Nelson also enjoyed gardening, entertaining, and helping his son’s Thomas and Michael.

He is survived by his sons: Michael and (friend, Pam Kurth) and Thomas, wife, Jennifer; granddaughters: Alexandra and Erica, and Alexandra’s husband, Alexander; great-grandchildren; Harper, Dax and Griffyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation.

“Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love” Thank you, Mom and Dad, for all the great love! Thomas and Michael.