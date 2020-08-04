Nelson, Edward R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - On April 25th, our Heavenly Father reached out and brought Edward R. Nelson to the room prepared for him in the Heavenly mansion.

Ed was born on Dec. 28, 1941, to Frank and Emma (Heyer) Nelson; the youngest of 14 children in Randolph, Wis. He was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Lutheran Church in Randolph. He lost his mother at a young age and learned to work hard roofing with his father. Those events molded him and Ed was a true “jack of all trades”. Although school was not his favorite, he was a life-long learner, always curious about how things worked. He was a patient mentor, sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren.

Ed excelled at sports in high school, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1959, marrying his high school sweetheart, Carol Anton, on June 13, 1959. An ardent fan of Randolph sports, he was a charter member of the Randolph Booster Club. He played baseball in the Rock River League. Ed worked at local businesses until he began his career with Wisconsin Power & Light. This prompted a move to Portage in 1968 for 8 years and a return to Randolph in 1976. Ed retired from his Safety Supervisor (Line Crews) position with Wisconsin Power & Light/Alliant Energy in 1991 and Ed and Carol moved to Wild Rose. They returned to the Randolph area in 2002.