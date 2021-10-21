Nelson, Jeanette

PORTAGE - On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, Jeanette Nelson, loving wife, and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 72, surrounded by her family.

Jeanette was born July 30, 1949, in Royal Oak, Mich., to Lee and Evelyn Johnson. On Dec. 6, 1968, she married Tom Nelson. They raised two sons, Chris (Marci) and Greg (Devin). Jeanette served her younger years as a CNA before leaving nursing to run an in-home daycare. It's here where she was able to express her true passion for taking care of others. Nettie, as she would become known to children and adults alike, helped to shape the lives of numerous children that came under her care. Many parents of these children became lifelong friends. Nettie ended her career continuing to take care of others working as a senior care companion, assisting others to remain independent in their homes.

Nettie loved crocheting and created many works of art with yarn over the years. "What're your favorite colors?" would often be one of the first things you would be asked after meeting Nettie. A few weeks later you would have a beautiful, new afghan to keep you warm. Nothing meant more to her than her family, and she would always beam with pride anytime she was able to talk about her grandkids or great-granddaughter.