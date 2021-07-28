Nelson, William H. "Bill"

BARABOO - William H. "Bill" Nelson, age 91, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Health Care Center. Bill was born on Aug. 23, 1929, in Baraboo, the son of Henry and Mae (Reichling) Nelson.
Bill graduated from Baraboo High School in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and completed two tours in the Vietnam War.
On Dec. 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Mary Farrell at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. From this union they were blessed with nine children, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
After retiring from the Air Force, Bill and Mary moved back to Baraboo where he enjoyed working on cars and John Deere tractors. He enjoyed dancing to Jim Pfaff and the Mello Tones and water skiing until he was 90. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's events. Bill was active in St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Baraboo Elks Lodge #688, Knights of Columbus and VFW in his early years.
Survivors include six children, Pat (Pam) Nelson, Al (Susan) Nelson, Ken (Nancy) Nelson, David (Jennifer) Nelson, Matt (Stacey) Nelson, and Susan (Brad) Stoddard; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Tauber, Beth Klemm, and Jackie (Mac) Mc Keegan; brother, John (Lorretta) Nelson; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three sons, Rick, Henry and Charlie; three sisters, Rita, Dorothy and Mary; and his brother, Robert.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at St. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 304 East St., Baraboo, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery with military graveside rites provided. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.
