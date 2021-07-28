Nelson, William H. "Bill"

BARABOO - William H. "Bill" Nelson, age 91, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows Health Care Center. Bill was born on Aug. 23, 1929, in Baraboo, the son of Henry and Mae (Reichling) Nelson.

Bill graduated from Baraboo High School in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and completed two tours in the Vietnam War.

On Dec. 27, 1950, he was united in marriage to Mary Farrell at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. From this union they were blessed with nine children, 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

After retiring from the Air Force, Bill and Mary moved back to Baraboo where he enjoyed working on cars and John Deere tractors. He enjoyed dancing to Jim Pfaff and the Mello Tones and water skiing until he was 90. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and attending his grandchildren's events. Bill was active in St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Baraboo Elks Lodge #688, Knights of Columbus and VFW in his early years.