Nemitz, Delores Mary

FALL RIVER - Delores Mary Nemitz, age 85, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in St. Elizabeth, Mo., to Lambert and Elizabeth (Evers) Buechter. She was married to John "Jack" Nemitz on Nov. 26, 1955, in Warrensburg, Mo., and had five children. Delores was a hard worker, but also liked to have fun and socialize. She was employed for the Fall River School District and served on the School Board. She worked for several area businesses including BFM Machinery in Fall River and retired from Sharrow Drug in Columbus. Delores loved bowling, was active in league bowling, and was especially proud of her 600 series. Delores also enjoyed snowmobiling with Jack, sewing many clothes for their children, playing euchre, crocheting, cross stitch, and typing at a typewriter. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where she played the organ, and was also an organist for St. Patrick Catholic Church in Doylestown. Survivors include her husband, Jack of Fall River; four daughters, Cathy (Tim) Trojan of Wisconsin Dells, Diane Larson (Steve Agnew) of Columbus, Linda (Jarrod) King of Stoughton and Jenny (Mike) Briggs of Middleton; one son, Scott (Lynn) of Woodville; 13 grandchildren and 12 great; and four sisters, Loretta Emmerson of Tulsa, Okla., Betty Menges of Osage Beach, Mo., Mary (Les) Thoma of Hillsboro, Mo., and Jan Krumm of St. Louis, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Buechter; and sister, Mitzi Janson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Steve Kortendick will officiate. Interment will be in the Fall River Cemetery, Fall River. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation. Memorials may be directed to Home Instead Senior Care, Beaver Dam or Hillside Home Care & Hospice, Beaver Dam. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.