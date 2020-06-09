Ness, Terrence James "TJ"

PORTAGE - Terrence James "TJ" Ness, age 30, of Portage, passed away on June 6, 2020, from complications due to the failure of his transplant kidney of 14 years. TJ suffered a seizure during dialysis on Aug. 27, 2019, from which he never fully recovered. He leaves behind his son, Kye Alexander Ness, age 4, whom he loved with all his heart and soul. His dream was to be a good father and to help raise his son.
TJ was born on Feb. 8, 1990, to Craig and Julie (Larson) Ness, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He attended Portage and Caledonia elementary schools before moving to California, where he made many lifelong friends. He returned to Portage, and while attending junior high school was diagnosed with kidney disease, thanks to the school nurse, Nancy Schaper. Due to her diligence and caring nature, she helped alert us to TJ's condition. Thank you, Nancy; we are forever grateful. TJ received his transplant kidney on Nov. 30, 2006, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. We are so thankful to the donor's family for their priceless gift of life. We also thank Dr. Sharon Bartosh and Dr. Hans Sollinger of the UW Hospital for their expertise and wonderful care; as well as Beth Spaith for being a kind and understanding transplant coordinator.
TJ enjoyed music, video games, computers, movies and TV shows, and playing guitar. He was employed at B&B Hitching Post in Portage, and greatly missed his coworkers when he could no longer work due to dialysis treatments. His greatest joy was spending time with his son, Kye.
TJ is survived by his son, Kye Ness of Portage; parents, Craig (Karen) Ness of California, and Julie (Don) Cutsforth of Portage; sister, Erika (Glenn) Olsen of Waunakee, and brother, Michael Ness of Portage; step brothers, Tyler Cutsforth of Milwaukee, and Mason (Tanya) Cutsforth of Madison; and step sister, Tara Foltz of California; grandfathers, Chuck (Connie) Ness of Portage, and Roger Larson of Arkansas; aunts and uncles, Anthony (Elizabeth) Larson of California, Kristal (Randy Branske) Kleiman of Portage, Jim (Shelli) Ness of Lodi, Jodi (Mark) Davis of California, Carole (Jim) LaVigne of Portage, and Lori (Terry) Kowalk of Portage; nieces and nephews, many cousins, members of his step families, and other relatives; the mother of his son, Jennifer Walters of Portage; and many friends in Wisconsin and California.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Edris Drake, Pamela Ness Aldridge Barnett, and Louise Ness; and step sister, Erin Cutsforth.
A gathering will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Rocky Run Cemetery, Rio.
Thank you to Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage for their wonderful care and support.
