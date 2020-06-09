Ness, Terrence James "TJ"

PORTAGE - Terrence James "TJ" Ness, age 30, of Portage, passed away on June 6, 2020, from complications due to the failure of his transplant kidney of 14 years. TJ suffered a seizure during dialysis on Aug. 27, 2019, from which he never fully recovered. He leaves behind his son, Kye Alexander Ness, age 4, whom he loved with all his heart and soul. His dream was to be a good father and to help raise his son.

TJ was born on Feb. 8, 1990, to Craig and Julie (Larson) Ness, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He attended Portage and Caledonia elementary schools before moving to California, where he made many lifelong friends. He returned to Portage, and while attending junior high school was diagnosed with kidney disease, thanks to the school nurse, Nancy Schaper. Due to her diligence and caring nature, she helped alert us to TJ's condition. Thank you, Nancy; we are forever grateful. TJ received his transplant kidney on Nov. 30, 2006, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. We are so thankful to the donor's family for their priceless gift of life. We also thank Dr. Sharon Bartosh and Dr. Hans Sollinger of the UW Hospital for their expertise and wonderful care; as well as Beth Spaith for being a kind and understanding transplant coordinator.