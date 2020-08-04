Neuman, Arlene Marie

Arlene was born on Aug. 20, 1926 to Daniel and Marie (Hollnagel) Schepp in the town of Westford. She attended St. Stephens School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1944. Arlene married her high school sweetheart, Francis J. “Butch” Neuman on July 20, 1948 and they were married for nearly 54 years until he passed away in 2002.

Arlene began working outside the home at the age of 12 with a job at the AW Peterson family Root Beer Stand. After high school, she worked at Kraft Cheese and then soon began pursuing her dream of working in nursing. While caring for her elderly parents, she served as a dental assistant for Drs. A.W. and R.B. Schoenwetter for a few years and then moved into medical nursing. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam as a CNA caring mostly for elderly patients for about 10 years. She continued her nursing career by working at the Clearview Nursing Home Facility in Juneau as a CNA caring for elderly residents and later as the Central Supply Clerk. She retired from this facility in 2002 after working there for more than 37 years and maintained close friendships with many former coworkers for years after her retirement.