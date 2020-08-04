Neuman, Arlene Marie

BEAVER DAM - Arlene Marie Neuman, 93, a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Arlene was born on Aug. 20, 1926 to Daniel and Marie (Hollnagel) Schepp in the town of Westford. She attended St. Stephens School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1944. Arlene married her high school sweetheart, Francis J. “Butch” Neuman on July 20, 1948 and they were married for nearly 54 years until he passed away in 2002.
Arlene began working outside the home at the age of 12 with a job at the AW Peterson family Root Beer Stand. After high school, she worked at Kraft Cheese and then soon began pursuing her dream of working in nursing. While caring for her elderly parents, she served as a dental assistant for Drs. A.W. and R.B. Schoenwetter for a few years and then moved into medical nursing. She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam as a CNA caring mostly for elderly patients for about 10 years. She continued her nursing career by working at the Clearview Nursing Home Facility in Juneau as a CNA caring for elderly residents and later as the Central Supply Clerk. She retired from this facility in 2002 after working there for more than 37 years and maintained close friendships with many former coworkers for years after her retirement.
Arlene valued staying busy, gardening and teaching her children and others about the value of work, humility, learning to be self-sufficient, and the importance of taking care of other people. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She hosted many holiday meals for her family and relatives and always prepared a wide variety of dishes so each person had one dish they liked.
She began baking as a child and she continued to bake throughout most of her life. Her carrot cake (a secret recipe) became a favorite high bidding item at the Annual WBEV Children's Radio-thon Dessert Auction. Baking cookies, cakes, dessert bars and tortes for her children, family and friends were her works of pride and joy. Each year, the Christmas season baking began in early November and often involved preparing thirty or more varieties of holiday cookies and candies most of which she gave away to family, relatives, friends, church and elderly people in the community or under her nursing care.
Arlene was a faithful member of First Lutheran Evangelical Church in Beaver Dam. She served on the Altar Guild, Women of the Bible, Quilters Group, Prayer Chain, Blessed Bakers, Coffee Fellowship, Retiree Group and maintained her Beloved Prayer Garden. Her commitment to her Lutheran faith, as well as, the friendships and working relationships with other women in her church brought her much comfort and happiness.
She is survived by six children: Chuck (Rhonda Fitzgerald) Neuman of Fox Lake; Randy (Shannon) Neuman of Waupun; Mary (Andrea Petersen) Neuman of Beaver Dam; Jean (Ken) Mack of Grafton; and Jenifer (Jay) Posick, of Merton; and Tim (Chris) Neuman of York, S.C. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, a daughter-in-law Cindy Neuman, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Francis J. “Butch” Neuman, her son Steven D. Neuman, and her 10 siblings.
Private Memorial Services will be held for Arlene. Inurnment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Memorial donations in Arlene's name may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
The family wishes to thank the nursing and support staff at the Hillside Manor for their kindness and care of Arlene since January 2017. The family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Carla Loeffler whose kindness, friendship, compassion and loving care brought so much comfort and joy to our Mom, Arlene, during the past five years of her life.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral and Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is handling the arrangements for the family. To make an online condolence or for more information please visit www.koepsellfh.com.
