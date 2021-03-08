Neuman, Leonard G.

BEAVER DAM—Leonard G. Neuman, Age 91, of Beaver Dam, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his children.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5:00 pm. until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Sandra Schieble will officiate. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller, American Legion Post #146.

Leonard Gerald Neuman was born on October 4, 1929 in Beaver Dam to Leonard and Barbara (Bushke) Neuman. He was inducted in the United States army in 1947, just after WWII and was honorably discharged on January 21, 1950. Leonard was united in marriage with Marlene Oliver on September 1, 1951 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They loved traveling and taking trips to Ho Chunk and other casinos. Leonard loved hunting and fishing and was an Avid Packers fan. He worked for 37 years as an assembler at MetalFab and worked at Pick-n-Save for five years.