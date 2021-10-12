Neuman, Thomas W.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas W. Neuman, 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.

Thomas was born the son of Walter J. and Evelyn (Hess) Neuman on Dec. 12, 1942, in Beaver Dam. He was a Beaver Dam High School graduate. Thom spent most of his working career in area retail. He was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Thom volunteered his time with the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre and the Beaver Dam Area Arts Association. He was an avid collector of antiques.

Thom is survived by his brother, Joe (Norma) Neuman of Beaver Dam; his best friend, Rudy Gaytan of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. The Rev. Seth Dorn will officiate. Interment will take place on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Restoration Fund or to the Altar Guild.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.