Neumann, Florence Jane

Florence was born on September 29, 1927, in Watertown, WI, a daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (Buss) Steffen. On October 6, 1946, she was united in marriage to Roland Neumann in Clyman, WI. Florence assisted her husband in farming in the town of Trenton for 38 years until retiring to Waupun in 1984. She was an excellent cook and was known for her baked goods. Florence really enjoyed gardening her flowers and veggies, crafting, crocheting and was an avid reader. Family was her most valued priority and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waupun.