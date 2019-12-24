Neva Masche, 79, of Webster City, formerly of Beaver Dam and Rio, Wis. died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Crestview Senior Living. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center with Pastor Chad Halbach officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Neva Marie Masche, daughter of Claris and Della Draper Eslick, was born Aug. 27, 1940 on the family farm in Webster County. She graduated from Loyal, Wis. in 1959. On Oct. 24, 1964, Neva was united in marriage to Gerhardt Masche in Beaver Dam, Wis. Neva was a stay-at-home mom raising her two kids. She moved to Webster City in 2012.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her daughter, Karyn (Taylor) Goss of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Goss; siblings, Daryl Eslick of Webster City, LaVonne (Glen) Claude of Webster City, Lowell Eslick of Georgia and Paula Sherk of Webster City, and many extended family.

Neva was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

She had attended the Rio Assembly of God Church in Wisconsin. She was active in the church, serving as a secretary and choir director. She loved playing the piano and singing. Her love for music lives on through her daughter and grandson.