Neva Masche, 79, of Webster City, formerly of Beaver Dam and Rio, Wis. died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Crestview Senior Living. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center with Pastor Chad Halbach officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Neva Marie Masche, daughter of Claris and Della Draper Eslick, was born Aug. 27, 1940 on the family farm in Webster County. She graduated from Loyal, Wis. in 1959. On Oct. 24, 1964, Neva was united in marriage to Gerhardt Masche in Beaver Dam, Wis. Neva was a stay-at-home mom raising her two kids. She moved to Webster City in 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her daughter, Karyn (Taylor) Goss of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Goss; siblings, Daryl Eslick of Webster City, LaVonne (Glen) Claude of Webster City, Lowell Eslick of Georgia and Paula Sherk of Webster City, and many extended family.
Neva was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She had attended the Rio Assembly of God Church in Wisconsin. She was active in the church, serving as a secretary and choir director. She loved playing the piano and singing. Her love for music lives on through her daughter and grandson.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)