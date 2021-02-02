Neve, Jerome J. "Sarge"

MAUSTON - Jerome J. "Sarge" Neve, age 74, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the V.A. Medical Center in Tomah, Wis., with his family by his side.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb at 11 a.m. at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mauston, Wis., with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Jerry was born Oct. 26, 1946, the son of Arnold and Dorothy Neve. Jerry graduated in 1964 from Madonna High School in Mauston. He went on to graduate from UW-River Falls in 1968 with honors in journalism and criminology. Jerry worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for 10 years. He later worked for the Mauston Post Office for many years. Jerry was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mauston.

Jerry is survived by his brothers, Greg (Alberta) Neve, Dan (friend, Susie) Neve, both of Mauston, and Kevin Neve of Oregon; his sisters, Mary (Leo) Jurkowski of Wisconsin Dells, Carol Finucan of Mauston and Joan (Richard) Mohr of Fitchburg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and his special friend, Linda Coughlin. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Richard Finucan.