Newell, Brian Kim

PORTAGE – Brian Kim Newell, age 69, passed on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis. He was born in Mauston, Wis., on May 23, 1951, the son of Charles and Vera (Baney) Newell.

Brian lived the greatest share of his life in Portage. He grew up sharing many adventures in the out-of-doors and local marsh with his brothers, who were sometimes referred to as "The Three Musketeers." He enjoyed fishing, spending time in nature taking pictures of wildlife, and watching the Green Bay Packers with friends. His Christian faith helped him to endure through difficult times in his life and especially during the last few years as he fought throat cancer.

Brian is survived by his brothers, Gary (Linda) of Oregon, and Tom of Portage; his sisters, Lorraine (LaMont) Page of Waupun, Diane Glodoski of Madison, Faye Siegel of Pardeeville, and Lisa (Scott) Wysocki of Sun Prairie; nieces, Elizabeth Page, Sue Beekman (Matthew Walker), Kris (Lesley Wolf) Glodoski Wolf, Lasha Siegel, Sarah (Jason) Siegel-Familletti and Danielle (Fred) Ramos; nephews, Gabriel and Abe Siegel and James (Dustin McCoy) Peronto; four grandnieces, one grandnephew, and other relatives.