Newell, Sherry L. (Pugh)

PORTAGE - Sherry L. Newell (nee Pugh), born on Jan. 21, 1947, passed on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, of heart failure.

Sherry graduated from Arlington Grade School in 1961, and from Poynette High School in 1965. She attended Madison MATC with honors in police science. She worked for the Portage police as a dispatcher for 32 years.

Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Edna (Henson) Pugh; and a brother-in-law, Jack Summerton. She has left behind sisters, Jan (Ray) Millard of Arlington and Vickie Summerton of Mauston; many nieces and nephews; and friends that were all like family to her.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Portage police department or any charity of your choice in Sherry's name.

We will miss our matriarch.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.