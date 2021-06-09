Newlun, Harlen

NEW LISBON - Harlen Newlun, age 72, of New Lisbon, died on June 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 21, 1949, to Charles and Ruth (Coleman) Newlun in Sparta, Wis.

Harlen was raised in the Clifton area, later settling in the Camp Douglas and New Lisbon area. He attended the Tomah High School. After school he joined the U.S. Navy. He was a second-class petty officer E5, serving in the Vietnam War.

Harlen was united in marriage to Joni R. Peterson on Sept. 22, 1984, at their home in the Town of Orange in Juneau County.

Harlen worked as a welder/fabricator for Walkers Stainless Steel in New Lisbon for 40 years; he was immensely proud of that and that his son works there now.

Harlen enjoyed reading, hunting, and fishing and was an awesome cook. He loved spending time with his children and family.