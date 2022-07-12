March 23, 1991—July 3, 2022

RIPON—Nicholas J. Reilly, age 31, of Ripon, passed away on July 3, 2022 after a tragic car accident in Green Lake. Nick was born on March 23, 1991 in Ripon, the son of Corey Reilly and Ronald Brace.

He was an outstanding pitcher with a fast arm and enjoyed the traveling teams and played for Beaver Dam High School. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School, Class of 2009.

Nick enjoyed working at Milk Specialties in Wautoma as a Line Lead and made many friends. He went through some struggles during his life but recently found faith and became the son, father, and grandson he always wanted to be. He was a great son and loved his daughter, Harper so much.

When he became a dad, his life changed for the better. He was the greatest dad for Harper. Nick was always cheering up his family and friends to make sure they had a great day. He could turn your bad day into a great one with his smile and contagious laugh.

He loved singing on his Snapchat, especially “Brown Eyed Girl”. He was an avid sports fan for all Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers. He attended games with family and friends, rain or shine Nick was cheering for the Green and Gold. He looked forward to Packer Sundays with great friends and food. He enjoyed BBQing and would go out of his way to make people happy. He was loved by so many people and was an outstanding friend. He enjoyed fishing, designing his own Jordan’s, and riding his mom’s Harley, even when he wasn’t supposed to.

Nick is survived by his mother, Corey Reilly (special friend, Tom Chier) of Markesan; daughter, Harper Reilly; sister, Hannah (special friend, Tremaine Wortham) Brace of Fond du Lac; maternal grandmother, Betty (Scott “G-Pa”) Baxter (Reilly) of Dalton; maternal uncles: Michael (Jo) Meeker of Ripon, Allan Reilly of Ripon, Tony (Scott) Reilly of Ripon, Ken Reilly of Green Lake, and Kevin Reilly of Ripon; paternal uncles: Mike (Sara) Brace of Ripon, and James (Cary) Jacobsen of Glenbulah, WI; paternal aunt, Jane Jacobsen of Adell, WI; special friends: Ashley Nadine of Lowell, WI, and Jean (“Ma”) Brewer of Beaver Dam; family dog, Nitro; nephew’s, niece’s, many cousins and dear friend’s. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald; paternal grandparents; maternal great-grandparents; family dog, Diesel, and best friends, Justin Wood and Daryl Smith.

Visitation for Nick will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 with Rev. Jeffrey Dodson officiating. In remembrance of Nick and his love for the Packers, please wear your Packer attire. Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon.

