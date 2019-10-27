PORTAGE - Nicholas Lawrence Ahles, age 36, of Portage, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born April 16, 1983, in Madison, Wis., the son of Mark and Martha Ahles. He married Ann Feutz-Ahles on Sept. 6, 2014, at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
Nick received a Bachelor of Arts degree from UW Whitewater in 2005 and was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He worked at the Portage Daily Register as a graphic designer from 2005-2015. He also held employment as a screen printer for Loggerhead Deco in Portage. Nick enjoyed building complex Lego structures, fishing, penguins, Teslacon, and listening to Groove Salad Radio. He is survived by his wife, Ann; father, Mark; mother, Martha; sister, Julia (Nick Johnson); and three nieces, Della, Nora, and Hannah. He is further survived by his father and mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; two nieces; one nephew; best friends, Kit and Steve; and other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph, Nyda, Vern, and Mary Lou; as well as his Aunt, Gertrude; and Uncle, Mike.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Nick’s life will be held at North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville, Wis. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Cards can be sent to family members. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Chazen Art Museum, The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, The Portage Historical Society or the Columbia County Historical Society. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)