Nichols, Reigh "Lu" (Haskins)

PORTAGE - Reigh "Lu" (Haskins) Nichols, 83, of Portage, Wis., passed away on Feb. 26, 2021. Lu was born on April 27, 1937, to Annabelle and Commodore Haskins in Sparta, Wis. She graduated from Sparta High School and lived in the Sparta area. She married Wayne Nichols on Sept. 13, 1963, in Sparta, and she and her daughters, Jeanne and Sheila, joined Pete, David and Jeanette. They had two more children, Michelle and Brian. Lu and Wayne lived in the Richland Center and Avoca, Wis., area for most of their married lives. Lu did retire from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She enjoyed family events and thrifting, and above all singing was her joy.