Nicholson, Thomas Gene

PORTAGE - Thomas Gene Nicholson received the crown of glory on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born to Thomas Wesley Nicholson and Diana Jane Nicholson (nee Heiman) on Oct. 23, 1961.

He grew up in Poynette, Wis., and married Cheryl Ann Nicholson (nee Mountford) on Aug. 4, 1990.

Tom loved being outdoors, and worked hard to help others enjoy and appreciate God's creation. Tom will be sorely missed by the countless lives he has touched through United Foundation for Disabled Archers, Portage Hunter Education, and the volunteer efforts he has given to so freely and unselfishly. He knew Jesus as his Savior from sin, and is now enjoying life in heaven.

He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; his mother, Diana; his four children, Elizabeth Washington, Jason Nicholson, Thomas Nicholson, and Timothy Nicholson; two grandchildren, Elinor and Leanora; his sisters, Terri Nicholson and Jane Nicholson; his father-in-law, Robert (Donna) Mountford; his mother-in-law, Virginia Mountford; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends