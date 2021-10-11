Nickerson, Janice

On October 1, 2021 this angel was called back home. Janice is now reunited in heaven with her husband – her first and only love, whom she adored spending time with. Together they enjoyed roller skating, bowling, and playing cards. After Dad retired, they would play cribbage together at lunchtime every day. In true love fashion, during their last year together on Earth, Dad had been in the hospital and was being moved to a rehab center, we had to covertly arrange a clandestine meeting in a random parking lot so Mom could kiss him and hold his hand, if even just for a few moments in between. In addition to being a dedicated wife she was a very loving mother. A gifted cook, she could make a great meal out of anything. During summer camping trips at Mason Lake, the family would catch snapping turtles and Mom would whip them up to a delicious stew. She had a little wiener dog named Spook who kept jumping out of our boat. The family would have to rescue him with the fishnet, so she sewed him up the cutest little life jacket. She decided one year that she wanted a goat. Dad brought one home, but the goat kept head butting her, so needless to say, it had to be returned. She made Sundays so special – she would make homemade pizza and we were allowed to eat in the living room and watch Disney as a family together. She also instilled in her daughters that we should keep track of our purses at all times, never set them in the grocery cart even if you are standing right in front of it. If she could chain our purses to us she would have. This was great fodder for many jokes which will live on. She was always there for us with love and support. She left our family with so many fond memories and life lessons, and she will be missed more than words can explain. Give Dad a kiss and a hug from us too Mom.