Nickerson, Lawrence

After serving in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic, he began a 30-year career working for General Motors. He was a loyal hard-working man and discussing an interest in buying a foreign made automobile with him was discouraged. He met his soul mate Janice at the roller-skating rink. In additional to being quite the skater, they also enjoyed bowling, and in later years lunch time cribbage, along with trips to the casino together. He was an avid outdoorsman and taught his sons everything he knew about fishing and hunting. After each excursion out on the lake, he somehow always missed a perch, bluegill, or a can of worms laying under the seat, so the boat always had an interesting aroma. He also shared his respect for and appreciation of wildlife and nature by example with his children and grandkids. He never killed an animal or fish that wasn't going to be eaten. Camping was a favorite summer vacation activity. His navigational skills were on point and he never got lost in the wilderness, even if the family had noticed seeing the same crooked tree and distinctive black cat for the third time during the drive. He had a healthy green thumb and each year had an abundant garden that produced enough vegetables to feed his family and more.