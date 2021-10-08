Nickerson, Robert L. "Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert L. "Bob" Nickerson, age 81, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Columbus, to Lorenzo and Eleanor (Yersma) Nickerson. He was married to Ruth Marquardt on July 16, 1960, in Columbus. Bob was first employed as a butter maker at Columbus Milk Producers in Astico. He then worked at John Deere in Horicon before operating his own milk hauling business.