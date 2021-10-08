Nickerson, Robert L. "Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert L. "Bob" Nickerson, age 81, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on July 8, 1940, in Columbus, to Lorenzo and Eleanor (Yersma) Nickerson. He was married to Ruth Marquardt on July 16, 1960, in Columbus. Bob was first employed as a butter maker at Columbus Milk Producers in Astico. He then worked at John Deere in Horicon before operating his own milk hauling business.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Carol Nickerson and Elaine Marquardt, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Lienke; and brother, Richard.
A private graveside service will be in Okeeg Cemetery, Danville. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)