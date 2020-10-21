Nicksic, Joseph Francis "Joe"

NEW LISBON - Joseph Francis "Joe" Nicksic, age 94, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Joe was born on June 11, 1926, to Joseph and Catherine (Shutic) Nicksic, on the family farm in New Lisbon, Wis. He was united in holy matrimony to June Helen Nibeck on Oct. 7, 1950, at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in New Lisbon. He and June enjoyed 68 years of marriage, until her death in 2019.

Joe is survived by his sons, Daniel Nicksic of Tomah, Samuel Nicksic of New Lisbon, James (Shelly) Nicksic of New Lisbon, Stephen Nicksic of New Lisbon, and Robert (Dawn) Nicksic of New Lisbon; as well as fourteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Joe is also survived by his sister, Anne Humphrey of Delton, Mich.; and sister-in-law, Jean Bennett of Durand, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June, of 68 years, his parents; sisters, Mary (Hugo) Phillips, Helen (Hugo) Henry, Sophie Drunasky, Kay Nicksic; brothers, Stephen (Gwen) Nicksic, John (Peg) Nicksic; sister-in-law, Nelma (George) Gaffney; brothers-in-law, Arthur Nibeck and Dale Bennett; and nephews, Charles Nicksic, Patrick Gaffney, and Donnie Nibeck.