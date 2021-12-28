Nico, Arthur E.

WATERTOWN - Arthur E. Nico, 75, of Watertown, passed away peacefully after a longtime battle with Parkinson's on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Watertown Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.

Arthur was born on July 23, 1946, in Wisconsin, the son of Damien and Eunice (Butke) Nico. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked for John Deere for 30 years until his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed reading his Bible, target shooting, and hiking, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Arthur is survived by his former wife, Dorothy Nico; children, Shawn (Jenny) Nico, Caralee Hayes, and Jennifer Kramer; eight grandchildren, Anthony Nico, Jeremiah Pleester, Tyler Nico, Jonathan Nico, Bailey Schoebel, Damon Schoebel, Justyce Kramer, and Jadelyan Kramer; great-granddaughter, Lillian Nico; and siblings, Terry (Connie) Nico, Carol (Tom) Mulligan, and Sadie Fletcher. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Catherine Kohrt and Judith Nico.