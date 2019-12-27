Nigel Brown, 84 Columbus

COLUMBUS - Nigel B. Brown, age 84, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, from complications of pulmonary fibrosis, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Nigel was born in Milwaukee, on Aug. 23, 1935; the ninth of 14 children, of Albert Augustus Brown and Nellie Belle Capener Brown. He married Marjorie June Pagel on June 17, 1955, at Ft. Riley, Kan., while serving three years in the U.S. Army. Upon completing his Army tour in Germany, he moved to Columbus, Wis., where he worked as a steel fabricator for Metal Fab in Beaver Dam, for 33 years. Nigel then worked for Trachte Building Systems, in Sun Prairie, until his retirement.
He was an avid sportsman, never missing a chance to go hunting or fishing. He enjoyed spending winters in Florida after retirement, watching NASCAR racing, and the Green Bay Packers. He had a beautiful voice and loved to listen and sing country music. He was a gentle and kind man who loved life and his family.
Nigel is survived by his wife, Marjorie, his one and only true love; five children, Nigel (Gloria), Tom (Marcia), Vicki (Raymond) Benassutti, Debra (Dennis) Henning, and Roger; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister and brothers, Natalie, Garfield and Errol; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harley, Gareth, Romney, Ronald, Lorry, Cyril, Delos, and Elmo; and sisters, Bonita Potter and Eulalia Greene.
A celebration of Nigel’s life will be held at the COLUMBUS AMERICAN LEGION, 229 Poet St., Columbus, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com
