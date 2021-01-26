Niles, John N.

JANESVILLE - John Nuzum Niles, age 84, passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville on Jan. 23, 2021, with family by his side. John was born in Baraboo, Wis., to John and Helen Niles on Feb. 6, 1936. He married Donna Miller November 1955 in Baraboo, Wis., and after 25 years they divorced. In 1977 he married Virginia Lloyd and they were married for 20 years until their divorce.

He worked at General Motors Janesville for 31 years, retiring in 1989. He then worked driving school bus for Van Galder Bus Company in Janesville and Riteway Bus Company in Milton. He also worked driving the shuttle bus for Blackhawk Technical College until 2016 when he finally retired.

John enjoyed flying and was a private pilot, owning his own plane for several years with David Squire, who recently passed away. They had many flying adventures together. He was a Harley Davidson owner and rode until he was 80 years old. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years with his sons and brothers near Devils Lake, where he grew up. John also became a licensed ham radio operator in 2007, something he had always wanted to do.

John was preceded in death by parents, John Niles and Helen Niles; his brothers, Gordon, Phillip, and David; and sisters, Katherine and Paula.