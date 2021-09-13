Nimmow, Donald D.

BARABOO—Donald D. Nimmow age 86, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Donald was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Rock Springs, Wis., the son of Waldemar and Hermine (Carlin) Nimmow. He was a part of the Reedsburg High School graduating class of 1952 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp upon turning 18. On Oct. 14, 1955, he married Carol Franklin in Norfolk, Va. He served three tours in the Vietnam War and retired as a Major after 28 years of service. Later, he worked and retired as a plant engineer for Flambeau Plastics.