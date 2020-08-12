Nimmow, Edmund P.

He worked at Hottmann Construction Co. for over 40 years as a concrete foreman until he retired. After retirement he drove taxi in Sauk-Prairie and was groundskeeper for the Sauk City Housing Authority. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac where he served in many capacities over the years. He enjoyed volunteering in his church and community, but most of all, he loved his family. He was always supportive and was a great “sideline cheerleader” for his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed spending time at the lake, gardening and watching and feeding the birds.

In earlier years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. Playing cards and traveling with brother Wally and his wife Ester (who both preceded him in death) were also favorite pastimes. He and Ginny traveled all over the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii and 8 countries in Europe. They also chalked up 13 cruises over the years, often travelling with family and friends. Other favorite destinations were Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, especially Puerto Vallarta, where they took the whole family several times.