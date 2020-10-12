Ninmann, Harold E.

BEAVER DAM - Harold Ervin Ninmann, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 79.

Harold was born on April 19, 1941, at home in rural Clyman, to Ervin and Irene (Gnewuch) Ninmann. Harold was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman. He was a 1959 graduate from Hustisford High School. Immediately after graduating, he and five fellow classmates entered the U.S. Army under the Buddy System. He was stationed near Nuremburg, Germany, for two years.

On Dec. 8, 1963, Harold was united in marriage to Dorothy Schultz at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Early years saw Harold farming on the family farm, doing carpentry work, and serving as a volunteer for the Juneau Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Harold reached another goal by serving the Beaver Dam Fire Department as a full-time Fireman and EMTI for over 20 years. After his retirement, Harold continued to serve in the medical field by being a phlebotomist at the Beaver Dam Hospital for nearly 15 years. He was proud of his privilege to go on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September of 2017.