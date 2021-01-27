Nitschke, Gene E.

BEAVER DAM - Gene E. Nitschke, age 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Gene was born in Beaver Dam on March 14, 1944, the son of Elmer and Marjorie (Sutton) Nitschke. He worked with his dad for many years as a real estate agent and appraiser, and also sold insurance. Gene was a NASCAR fan and also enjoyed cheering on the Packers and deer hunting. He loved spending time in Pompano Beach in Florida, where he lived for over 20 years.

Gene is survived by his children, Londa (Gary) Hanefeld and Tony Nitschke, both of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gerald Nitschke; sisters, Marlene Linde and Judy Cundy; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, private services will be held for Gene. Inurnment will take place at Stone Cemetery at a later date.

Inurnment will take place at Stone Cemetery at a later date.