Nitschke, Joanne

COLUMBUS - Joanne Nitschke, age 88, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on June 29, 1932, in Columbus, to Edwin and Doris (Lang) Mulligan. Joanne was married to George Nitschke on Oct. 21, 1950, in Columbus, and together they had a son. They lived for a time in Houston, Texas, and moved to Davenport, Iowa, where she worked for many years at George Evans Corp. in Moline, Ill. After her beloved husband's sudden and untimely death, Joanne returned to Columbus where she eventually found companionship with former co-worker, Herb Wetzel. Joanne kept busy with volunteer work at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Columbus Community Hospital Gift Shop, and Bingo at the Senior Center. She also drove seniors to hospital appointments and volunteered during many election years at polling stations. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in tournaments, once hitting a hole-in-one. As part of her active routine, she was an avid walker before most considered walking a health benefit. Joanne will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness to all, her devotion to her Catholic faith and most of all her deep love for her family.
Survivors include her son, Dana (Shelly) of Alamo Heights, Texas; five grandchildren, Ryan Nitschke, Rachel (Cody) Schultz, Tommy and Molly Nitschke, Mallory Cohn; great-grandson, Cormac Schultz; two sisters, Jeanne Jones and Donna Hendricks, both of Columbus; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George, in 1981; brother, Bernard Mulligan; daughter-in-law, Tricia; two brothers-in-law, Bob Jones and Dale Hendricks; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Byron Freck. Interment is at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. A memorial mass will be held at a later date, post Covid-19. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Church or Prairie Ridge Health. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
