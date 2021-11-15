Noack, Frederick J.

WAUPUN—Frederick J. Noack, 86, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Fred was born July 31, 1935 in Milwaukee, the son of Fred and Dorothy Riedl Noack. Fred attended elementary school in New London and continued his education at Salvatorian Seminary in St. Nazianz, Wis. graduated in 1957 from Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton with a degree in teaching music. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. In 1960 he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh where he continued working on his education in music. In 1961 he married Mary Y. Jung and the couple later moved to Waupun where they lived ever since. Mary died in 1984. Fred taught music at Fox Lake Correctional Institution in Fox Lake until he retired in 1992. He was a member of St. Joseph’ Catholic Church in Waupun. He was a patient, kind, caring and humble man with a great sense of humor. He led a simple life that included his passions for music and gardening. He enjoyed sharing many plants and vegetables with others. He also enjoyed traveling about our country with his eldest son Fred.
Fred is survived by three sons Fred A. Noack of Texas, Mark (Nonie) Noack of Salida, Calif. and Peter Noack of Glendale, Ariz.; two daughters, Judy Noack (Troy Navis) of Oshkosh, and Cami Torres of Waupun; grandchildren, Christopher Noack, Jonathan Noack, Amber (Daniel) Hill, Carlos Estrada, Nathan Noack, Adabella Noack, Shane (Kimberly) Boom, Jaziel Torres, Gabriel Torres, Rich Mo, and Jenny Mo; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey, Khloe, Graycie, Kira, Coralee, Parker, and Timmy; a sister-in-law, Sophia Dewitz; and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary.
Funeral services for Frederick J. Noack will be held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waupun with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)