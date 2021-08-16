Noble, Terry L.

Terry was born on December 11, 1954, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the daughter of LeRoy Franklin and LaVona Marie (Gastrow) Stofflet. She married Dale Alan Noble on June 2, 1973, in Fort Atkinson. Terry was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and her religion was very important to her. It was her faith in what the Bible taught, and was a huge factor in a happy and successful marriage for 48 years. She had a strong faith that she would be resurrected with her youth and good health. John 5:28, 29