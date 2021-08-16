Noble, Terry L.

PARDEEVILLE – Terry L. Noble, age 66, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Terry was born on December 11, 1954, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the daughter of LeRoy Franklin and LaVona Marie (Gastrow) Stofflet. She married Dale Alan Noble on June 2, 1973, in Fort Atkinson. Terry was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and her religion was very important to her. It was her faith in what the Bible taught, and was a huge factor in a happy and successful marriage for 48 years. She had a strong faith that she would be resurrected with her youth and good health. John 5:28, 29
She is survived by her husband, Dale Noble of Pardeeville; children, Travis (Jennifer) Noble and Jessica Noble; parents, LeRoy Stofflet and LaVona Reigstad; grandchildren, Kearra (Gavin) Pike, Jade (Kalani) Cheung, Seth (Teresa Kopfhamer) Noble, Grant Brinkley, Theoharis Noble; great-grandchildren, Braxton Pike, Hazelee Pike, Ahlayla Cheung, Miya Cheung; brothers, Gary Stofflet, Lisa Hoffmann (Rob Thomas), Michelle (Bill) Kneebone; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Stofflet; great-grandson, Braxton Pike; and stepfather, Neil Reigstad.
Funeral services will be held via Zoom on August 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Virtual visitation will be held before and after the service on Zoom. Meeting ID: 81701319009; Passcode: 702972. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dale Noble.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.
“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.”
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
