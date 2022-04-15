Aug. 16, 1951—April 12, 2022

PORTAGE—Nona Lee Lione, age 70, of Portage, passed away on April 12, 2022, at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.

Nona was born on August 16, 1951, in Portage, the daughter of Edward and Laurena (Spath) Wakershauser. She had worked at Eulberg’s in Portage for over 20-years before starting her own business. She owned and operated Nona’s Tailoring and Tuxes in Portage for over 10-years. Nona enjoyed sewing, reading and spending time with her family. She was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her three sons: Rick Falk, Russ Falk and David Falk, all of Pardeeville; five grandchildren; her siblings: Lois (Larry) McDonald, Briggsville, Marla Emkow, Pardeeville, Myra (Randy) Best, Portage, and Neil (Deb) Wakershauser, Wisconsin Dells; other near relatives and many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Lione; and the father of her children, Richard Falk.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Portage, with Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.