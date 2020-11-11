Noonan, Patrick G.

BEAVER DAM - Patrick G. Noonan, 68, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with John R. Leiting as Celebrant.

Patrick Gene was born on May 25, 1952, the son of John and Ruth (Frey) Noonan in Milwaukee, Wis. He was a 1971 graduate of Wauwatosa East High School. On June 19, 1981, he was united in marriage with Deborah Ptaschinski.

Pat had done foundry work for many years until he sustained an injury in 1986. He enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. He especially enjoyed going fishing and was still even able to fish this past summer. Pat loved animals, especially his dog, Thunder.

Pat will be deeply missed by his wife, Deb; his daughters, Ashley (Matthew) Kannenberg and Andrea (Dan) Roser; stepsons, Barry Immerfall and Keith Immerfall; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Camdyn Immerfall; three brothers, Jim (Sue) Holt, Gene (Katie) Holt and John Noonan; sisters-in-law, Sue Clemons, Vicki Noonan, Pamela (Terry) Harks, Ann (fiancé, Bill) Ptaschinski and Amy (Michael) Grom; nephew, Logan Grom; stepmother, Rose Klapper; and stepsisters, Wendy, Lynn and Kristie. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.