April 30, 1952—March 24, 2023

WAUPACA—On March 24, 2023, Norbert “Norb” M. Schleicher found the peace he was so deserving of. He was a fighter, always trying to stay one step ahead of his MS.

Norbert was the 1st born to Clarence and Victoria Schleicher, on April 30, 1952. He grew up on a farm, the 1st farm being in Columbus, WI and then later on the second farm being in Beaver Dam, WI.

After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he attended U.W. Platteville where he excelled into a new chapter of his life. He joined the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity which held fond memories for him.

In the summer of 1973, he met a gal named Vickie at a place once known as Center City. He asked her to dance and from there their story together began. They married on September 6, 1975. Their 1st home started out in Waupaca, WI with many more to follow, as Norb followed his career with Cenex Land-O-Lakes. From there they made a short stay in Boyceville, WI where he became more experienced with farm cooperatives. The next stop was Cottage Grove, WI. Here his knowledge and experience expanded with the Cottage Grove Cooperative.

He attended school in the Twin Cities during this time also, for General Management. He, landed a job as General Manager of his own CoOp in Corsica, SD in 1984. At which time a son made them a family of three. Norb and Vickie were over the moon with joy, as they welcomed Bryce. Five years later next stop, Janesville, WI, then Beaver Dam, WI, then Plymouth, WI, and lastly coming full circle back to Waupaca, WI. He thrived on taking over coops that were in the red, and bringing them back into the black. He retired early, in 2015, due to his MS.

Norb, is survived by his wife Vickie (Krueger) of Waupaca; and his son, Bryce of Wisconsin Rapids. Also, his beloved girls: Ellie Mae, his and Vickie’s pup and their cat Bindi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Victoria (Rake) Schleicher, his in-laws, Marcel and Virginia Krueger, a brother, Russ, a nephew, Benjamin Neevel and a nephew, Kurt Schleicher.

He has six siblings: Brian of Beaver Dam, sister-in-law Karen Schleicher of Wausau, Gloria (Tom) Gregor of Holmen, lone (Phil) Hausler of CO, Phil (Steve Schumacher) of Madison and Janis (Brian) Neevel of Friendship. Along with nieces and nephews.

Norberts cremation is being handled by A.J. Holly & Sons Funeral Home of Waupaca. To honor Norbs request, there will not be a funeral service. Bryce and I invite you to please privately celebrate Norbert’s memory in your own ways.

A special thank you also goes out to Manawa Community Living Center for the wonderful care Norbert received these last four years.