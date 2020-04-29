Norberta Lewis (nee Ritchie, nee Krawczyk), age 91, of Mauston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norberta Lewis (nee Ritchie, nee Krawczyk) laid down her sword on April 23rd, 2020. It was not a surrender or admission of defeat, it was her decision that after 90 trips around the sun she had done what she set out to do.

Norberta was born May 10th, 1929, in Hammond, Ind. to the late Casimir Joseph Krawczyk and Anna Tokarz Krawczyk. She bore two sons from her first marriage to Victor Ritchie, Chris and Victor, and was widowed. She then married Andrew Lewis and had one daughter, Andrea, and six sons, Gregory, Daniel, Paul, Patrick, Andrew, and David. She also helped raise Andrew’s son from his first marriage, Eric. It doesn’t require a degree in mathematics to surmise that there are numerous grandchildren and some great-grandchildren as well. She is survived by her children; and sisters, Geraldine, Evelyn, Bernadette, and Adeltrude. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leonard, John, Jimmy, and Donald, and sisters, Lauretta, Doris and Claudia.

Norbie had the soul of a pitbull. If she loved you, she made sure you knew it. There was nothing she would not do for you if you needed it, including a passionate argument that you absolutely would not win. If you wound up as an adversary, there was no quarter drawn or conditions accepted except for surrender. She loved with all of her heart, and fought with every ounce of her soul. She was not unjust, but she would not suffer foolishness.