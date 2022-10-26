Norma (Atkinson) Spencer passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2022 at home at the age of 76. She was born Sept. 11, 1946.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Norma on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Vennebu Hill, 360 County Rd. A, Baraboo. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. with the service starting at 1:30 p.m.