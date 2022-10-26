 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norma (Atkinson) Spencer

  • 0
Norma (Atkinson) Spencer

Sept. 11, 1946—Oct. 17, 2022

Norma (Atkinson) Spencer passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 17, 2022 at home at the age of 76. She was born Sept. 11, 1946.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Norma on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Vennebu Hill, 360 County Rd. A, Baraboo. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. with the service starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News