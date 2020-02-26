Norma E. Falkenthal, 90, of Hustisford

Norma E. Falkenthal of Hustisford passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25th at the age 90 years. She was born June 4, 1929, the daughter of Alex and Meta (nee Lindert) Dornfeld. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a strong-willed woman and raised five boys after her stroke at the age of 29. Her stroke did not hinder her raising her children and providing a loving household.

She is survived by her sons,, Cliff (Deb) of Hustisford, Tony (Barb) of Slinger, Clay (Sheila) of Hustisford, Glen (Diane) of Hustisford, and Brad Falkenthal of Beloit. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Heidi (Jacob) Anderson, Jodi (Brad) Doro, Amanda Falkenthal, Blake Falkenthal, Abby (Sam) Schroeder, Ashley (Justin) Bestor, Adam (fiancée, Amanda Blaisdell) Falkenthal, Austin Falkenthal, Jake (fiancée, Athena Mikrut) Falkenthal, Kale (Alysia) Falkenthal and Wade (Claire) Falkenthal, Kimara (Kris) Riggs, Easton Falkenthal and Alissa Falkenthal. Also, survived by sixteen precious great-grandchildren, her sister Marian (Robert) Scharnell, her sisters-in-law Geraldine Schuett and Lois Dornfeld. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gib in 2016.

