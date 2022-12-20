Feb. 6, 1925—Dec. 14, 2022

DULUTH, MN—Norma Lorraine Hulterstrum, nee Gasser, age 97 years and 10 months, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Elysian Senior Homes in Duluth, MN.

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Norma was born February 6, 1925, to Christian O. Gasser and Mabel (Hemmy) Gasser on the family farm in Baraboo, WI.

She attended school as a child at the one room schoolhouse by Pewit’s Nest. Pewit’s Nest was also part of the family farm and remained owned by the family into the early 1980’s.

Norma graduated from Baraboo High School in May, 1942.

Norma and Melvin C. Hulterstrum were married in Baraboo on August 27, 1949 and spent their happy married and family life together in Pardeeville, WI, Danville, IL, back to Baraboo WI, El Paso, TX, and retired to Tucson, AZ. After Mel’s passing, Norma lived in Richfield, WI, with her son and daughter-in-law, then moved to Duluth, MN by her daughter.

Besides being a loving and involved mother of three, she was a professional secretary at Badger Ordinance Works, various insurance companies, Sauk County Dept. of Social Services, and retired in 1987 as Secretary to the Director of Central YMCA in El Paso, TX.

Norma engaged in many activities and loved Curling, golfing, playing cards, shopping, sewing beautiful clothes, and knitting. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and was best known for her fantastic pies. She happily passed on her pie crust secrets to her daughter and grandson, and apple pie baking was an Autumn tradition with them.

She also was an avid sports fan and loved watching football. Having lived in five states, she liked to root for any team from a state she lived in, but her heart always remained true to the Green Bay Packers.

Norma’s beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be missed. She is survived by her children: daughter, Terri (Greg) Reinke of Duluth, MN; sons: Curtis (Karrie) Hulterstrum of Richfield, WI, and Tyler Hulterstrum of Kaunakakai, HI; grandchildren: Lindsay (Mark), Darin (Elina), Makalei, and Leiana; and great-grandson Iivo.

Also, beloved canine Murray.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date in Tucson, AZ, where Norma will rest with Mel in the Rose Garden of Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church.