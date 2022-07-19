April 11, 1952—July 15, 2022

RIO—Norman A. Taylor, Jr. 70 of Rio, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 11, 1952 in Portage, the son of Norman A. Sr. and Rosetta (Hellenbrand) Taylor and was raised in the Dane/Lodi area.

Norman was united in marriage to Beverly Cutsforth March 4, 1972 in Mazomanie and they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Norm’s entire life was involved around the farm, including dairy and beef farming outside of Rio and was an auctioneer for almost 30 years. Family was most important to him, he loved time at gatherings, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoying his morning coffee time with friends at the local cafes. He also loved collecting toy tractors and attending toy shows.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly of 50 years; children: Kris (Joe) Nelson, Tim Taylor, Jennifer (Shane) Sauer, and Traci (Matt) Olrick; six grandchildren: Lucas Taylor, Kenny and Emma Taylor, Cole and Brooke Sauer, and Ryan Nelson; siblings: Robert (Sheri) Taylor, Larry (Nancy) Taylor, Charlie (Mary) Taylor, Randy Taylor, and Jean (Tom) Flaig, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mom, Kathleen; and son, Richard.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Grasse Funeral Home and again from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.