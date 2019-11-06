NECEDAH - Norman “Babe” Parker, age 88 of Necedah, Wis. died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. Norman was the son of Lloyd and Norma (Larsen) Parker and was born on June 15, 1931, in Sprague, Wis.
Norman graduated from Tomah High School in 1949 and continued his education for two years of pre-med school at UW River Falls.
Norman served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 25 years he was inducted into the Wisconsin Military Academy Hall of fame in 2011, he retired as a Sergeant First Class.
Norman, along with his family, are avid deer hunters who loved the annual traditional deer hunt. He also enjoyed goose hunting and snowmobiling. He also had a great love for his horses. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington, Wis. where he was a past council member. He was a 60 year member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star. Norman was the first president of the Necedah Lions Club. Fire warden for Necedah Township for over 50 years. He was a board member of the Little Yellow River Drainage District, and past secretary/treasurer of the Wisconsin Association of Drainage Districts. He was past president of the Necedah town board. He was on the Advisory Board at Mile Bluff Medical Center. A member of the Necedah American Legion post 277 and past commander of AmVet post 2180 of Necedah.
Norman is survived by his children, Kallien (Lisa) Parker of Necedah, Timothy (Barbara) Parker of Necedah, Shawna (John) Geidel of Mequon, Wade (Deborah) Parker of Necedah; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nephews, James Porter of Springville, Iowa, Dale Porter of Albany, Ore.; and two nieces, Karen (Bill) Long of Chicago, Ill., Jane Zimmerman of Glendale, Wis.; special friends, Bill Krueger of Cataract, Curt Frost of Port Edwards, Elizabeth Rollo of Nekoosa; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty in 2015; sisters, Lura and Alta; and a brother, Bob Standingwater.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Peter’s Lutheran Church (33458 State Hwy. 21, Camp Douglas, Wis.) in Shennington, Rev. Jeff Ruetten presiding. Full Military Honors will follow the service at the church. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon with a Masonic Service starting at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at a later date in the Bay View Cemetery in Necedah. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
